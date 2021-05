Adriana Vargas – Treasurer for the Southwest Collective and also the co-lead for our Freebies for Families event

https://www.swcollective.org/

Event:

Freebies For Families is every fourth Saturday of the month (including 5/22/21). Donations will be accepted from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. and the actual event is 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

Location: 4444 S. Pulaski rd.

https://www.swcollective.org//freebies-for-families