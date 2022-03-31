Jill Maremont, Executive Director of the River North Design District https://rivernorthdesigndistrict.com/

Susanna Homan, CEO of PAWS Chicago http://www.pawschicago.org

Event:

River North Design District Pup Crawl + Cat Walk

April 1st from 5-8pm

Tickets are $35/ea.

*River North Design District, check in for the event is at Oscar Isberian Rugs- 120 W Kinzie St.- guests will receive a map of locations at check in.

Event benefits PAWS Chicago.

https://e.givesmart.com/events/pQN/

Guests are invited to stroll through the River North Design District showrooms and bid on their favorite auction items. One hundred percent of auction proceeds benefit PAWS Chicago, which will have animals available for adoption at each of our locations. This event is not open to guest pets.