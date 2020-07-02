Dean Richards chats with Vanessa Williams about a star-studded 4th of July celebration

Vanessa Williams – multi-platinum recording artist and star of television, film and the Broadway stage

http://www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth

John Stamos returns as host along with first-time co-host Vanessa Williams, who together will also introduce performances by Patti Labelle, John Fogerty, Renee Fleming, The Temptations, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, Andy Grammar, Brantley Gilbert, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Mandy Gonzalez and all capped by a spectacular live fireworks show marking our country’s 244th birthday.

The top-rated, award-winning A Capitol Fourth (which is unaffiliated with any other July 4th event) is the 40th annual music and fireworks extravaganza that is broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on July 4th (8:00pm – 9:30pm ET) only on PBS. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, to insure the health and safety of all involved, this year’s concert performances will be pre-taped from nationwide locations without live audiences.