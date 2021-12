Dean Richards chats with SNL alum Ana Gasteyer about her upcoming ‘Sugar & Booze’ concert in Evanston.

The multi-city tour kicked off Nov. 30 in Erie, Pennsylvania and will make six more stops before wrapping with two nights in New York.

The tour will feature material from Gasteyer’s critically acclaimed holiday album, Sugar & Booze, a collection of festive seasonal songs.

Event:

Ana Gasteyer at SPACE. Early show — 7 p.m. Later show — 9:30 p.m.