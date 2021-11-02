Dean Richards chats with Joe Mantegna & Ronnie Marmo – of “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce”

Joe Mantegna, Director

http://www.joemantegna.com/

Ronnie Marmo, Actor and Playwright of “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce”

Event:

“I’m Not A Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce”

Beginning Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

Theatre 68 and the Venus Cabaret Theater (3745 N. Southport Ave.)

https://www.lennybruceonstage.com/

Tickets ($69-$79 for VIP seating) are on sale now and can be purchased at www.LennyBruceOnStage.com or by calling the Mercury Theater Box Office at mercurytheaterchicago.com. Group tickets are available via Group Theater Tix at www.grouptheatertix.com or by calling 312-423-6612.

A portion of the show’s proceeds will go to the Lenny Bruce Memorial Foundation, a 501(c)(3). The foundation provides funds for those who don’t have insurance or the ability to get treatment for drug and alcohol addiction on their own. For more information please visit, https://lennybruce.org/. All contributions are tax deductible.