Chef Rick Bayless

Event:

“A RECIPE FOR DISASTER” at Windy City Playhouse. Located on the Club Level at Petterino’s, 150 N Dearborn. Rick Bayless will join the cast of “A REFCIPE FOR DISASTER” for select dates, beginning March 23.

And the production has been extended through April 24th!

http://www.windycityplayhouse.com

Also – On Tuesday, March 22, Frontera Grill celebrate its 35th anniversary.

Recipe:

Chicago Paloma

Servings: 1

1 ounce fresh grapefruit juice

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup or agave nectar

1/2 ounce Malört

1 1/2 ounces blanco tequila (I like Espelòn here)

A splash of Squirt soda

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine the grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup, Malört and tequila. Cover and shake vigorously

until frothy and cold; tiny ice crystals will appear in the drink after about 15 seconds of shaking. Pour into a Collins glass filled with ice and top with a splash of Squirt and serve immediately .