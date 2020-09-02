CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson on new resources for the school year’s remote start and new rules for selective enrollment high school testing

Dr. Janice K. Jackson, CEO of Chicago Public Schools

Details:

Important Steps for Families to Take Prior to the Start of the School Year:



Prior to the first day of school, parents should make sure their students are ready to start off the year strong by following a three-step process:

Ensure your student has an active CPS account and login: Ensure your student can access their CPS account. If a student does not have a CPS account, the district has provided instructions on how to set it up. Parents should contact their school if they need additional support. Connect to your school: Parents should make sure that their contact information is up-to-date and that they have submitted all necessary forms. Connect on day one: Attendance will be tracked, so students should be ready to start the school year on Tuesday, September 8, by logging into their CPS account at cps.edu/portal based on directions and timing from their school. CPS has committed to providing a device to every student who needs one and parents should contact their school if they still need a device. If families need help accessing the internet, they can visit cps.edu/getconnected to check if they’re eligible for up to four years of free internet service through the city’s Chicago Connected program or to explore affordable internet service options.

Additional Resources For Families:



New Google Trainings This Week to Support Parents:

In partnership with Google Education, CPS is offering a series of trainings starting Thursday, September 3, to help parents become more comfortable with the Google Education Suite. The trainings will be tailored to the needs of parents — from Google Basics to specialized trainings around accessibility — and available in English and Spanish. The trainings will outline several of the main tools that students will use throughout remote learning and provide parents with tips on how to help their students if they are having trouble with the platform. They will also provide information on resources, such as the Google Support Center, that parents can use if they need additional help. Links to the trainings will be available on the CPS reopening website.



Meal Site Expansion Beginning Tuesday:

Starting on the first day of school, September 8, the district will provide meals at more than 450 schools. Meal sites will be open on Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. If families are unable to visit a meal site in-person, the district will continue to provide free delivery for those who need additional support. Families can find site locations by visiting cps.edu/mealsites; the new sites will be added on Friday.



The district’s 277 summer meal sites will be open through Thursday, September 3, and will be closed on Friday, September 4, and Monday, September 7.



High-Speed Internet at No Cost Through Chicago Connected:

Eligible CPS families can receive high-speed internet in their homes at no cost for up to four years through the district’s Chicago Connected program. The district contacted eligible families by U.S. mail, text messages, robocalls, and emails over the summer, and families can also find out if they are eligible through the district’s online eligibility tool. So far, more than 22,000 students have been connected through the program, which is serving as a model for expanding free internet access in other large cities across the country.

