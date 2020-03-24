COVID-19: Ways to protect yourself when working from home

Art Sturdevant, Director of Operations at Censys

https://censys.io/

Tips that all businesses and employees should be taking:

Easy Access to IT Help – Offer employees a direct path to IT and Security departments to get quick answers for issues that may not require a help ticket.



– Offer employees a direct path to IT and Security departments to get quick answers for issues that may not require a help ticket. Enable Remote Lock & Wipe – Employees need to know how to report a missing or stolen device as quickly as possible so that it can be locked or wiped remotely.



– Employees need to know how to report a missing or stolen device as quickly as possible so that it can be locked or wiped remotely. Enable Automatic Screen Locks – Shorten the period of inactivity before a screen locks or the screensaver turns on, and require a password to use again.



– Shorten the period of inactivity before a screen locks or the screensaver turns on, and require a password to use again. Enforce Automatic Updates – This one is absolutely essential for remote workforces. When updates are made available to an operating system, it’s only a matter of time before someone tries to exploit it. Avoid this by setting checking for software updates and security patches automatically.



– This one is absolutely essential for remote workforces. When updates are made available to an operating system, it’s only a matter of time before someone tries to exploit it. Avoid this by setting checking for software updates and security patches automatically. Update your Browser – Enforce the use of a strong, modern and up-to-date browser. It’s time to retire Internet Explorer and upgrade any legacy or out of date browsers. Encourage the use of HTTPS Everywhere, a free browser plugin that enables secure browsing by default.



– Enforce the use of a strong, modern and up-to-date browser. It’s time to retire Internet Explorer and upgrade any legacy or out of date browsers. Encourage the use of HTTPS Everywhere, a free browser plugin that enables secure browsing by default. Create Application Block/Allow Lists – To avoid malware and cyberattacks, utilize programs that act as a gatekeeper so that only trusted software applications run on your devices. Provide teams with a list of approved browsers, devices and vendors for

file sharing, remote access, and more.



– To avoid malware and cyberattacks, utilize programs that act as a gatekeeper so that only trusted software applications run on your devices. Provide teams with a list of approved browsers, devices and vendors for file sharing, remote access, and more. Monitor On-prem and Cloud Services – As your workforce moves offsite, employees will begin using third-party services to store and share data. Some may create temporary servers and new assets in the cloud. These exposed cloud and on-premise services can expose your business to unwanted risk and unwanted visitors. It is critical to continue to monitor your external attack surface.