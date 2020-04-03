COVID-19: Tips for safely shopping online

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As the United States gears up for another presidential election, aware of the role online disinformation played in 2016, the business of publishing false or extremist content online remains a lucrative one.

Steve Ginty, Director, Threat Intelligence, RiskIQ 

http://www.riskiq.com

Tips to vet if a mobile app is legitimate 

  • Only download apps from the Apple or Google Play stores
  • Be wary of requesting excessive permissions like access to contacts, texts, and stored passwords 
  • Research the app developer for authenticity

Tips to vet if a browser is legitimate 

  • If following links from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, confirm you end up on the actual website of the retailer you want 
  • Look for an “S” in HTTPS 
  • Be wary of too good to be true deals and/or simple misspellings 

Tips to protect yourself when making an online purchase  

  • Get a credit card just for online purchases
  • Watch for large AND small transactions
  • Don’t enter credit card info if you don’t have to (use Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, Paypal or similar)

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News