COVID-19: Tips for safely shopping online

Steve Ginty, Director, Threat Intelligence, RiskIQ
Tips to vet if a mobile app is legitimate
- Only download apps from the Apple or Google Play stores
- Be wary of requesting excessive permissions like access to contacts, texts, and stored passwords
- Research the app developer for authenticity
Tips to vet if a browser is legitimate
- If following links from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, confirm you end up on the actual website of the retailer you want
- Look for an “S” in HTTPS
- Be wary of too good to be true deals and/or simple misspellings
Tips to protect yourself when making an online purchase
- Get a credit card just for online purchases
- Watch for large AND small transactions
- Don’t enter credit card info if you don’t have to (use Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, Paypal or similar)