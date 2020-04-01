Watch Live
COVID-19: Taking a look at video conferencing privacy & security

Louis F. McHugh IV - Adjunct Industry Professor, Illinois Institute of Technology

https://www.iit.edu/

Tips/Advice:

·      Do not publicly share meeting ID number, which is a 9-digit number

·      Do not share screengrab of meeting on social media because it can include the meeting ID

·      Lock a meeting after all invited guests have joined

·      Only allow host to have control of screen sharing

·      Disable file sharing

·      Before a meeting, hosts should familiarize themselves with all the functions

·      If your meeting has been hacked, you can kick the person out of the meeting

·      Organizations should use a generic account instead of personal account to host large meetings

·      Paid subscription for better security protections

·      Set up a “waiting room” to vet who is entering the meeting

