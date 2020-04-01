COVID-19: Taking a look at video conferencing privacy & security

Louis F. McHugh IV - Adjunct Industry Professor, Illinois Institute of Technology
Tips/Advice:
· Do not publicly share meeting ID number, which is a 9-digit number
· Do not share screengrab of meeting on social media because it can include the meeting ID
· Lock a meeting after all invited guests have joined
· Only allow host to have control of screen sharing
· Disable file sharing
· Before a meeting, hosts should familiarize themselves with all the functions
· If your meeting has been hacked, you can kick the person out of the meeting
· Organizations should use a generic account instead of personal account to host large meetings
· Paid subscription for better security protections
· Set up a “waiting room” to vet who is entering the meeting