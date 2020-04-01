COVID-19: E-learning challenges, advice on staying motivated and focused

Richard Lara, computer software engineering senior at DeVry University
Tips:
- Define and stick to boundaries: Whether you live with roommates, parents, or children, set ground rules that apply when you are “at school” to avoid interacting with you unless it’s an urgent matter.
- Pretend Professor: Imagine your professor is in the room, standing next to you while you work on assignments to reinforce your ability to stay on task.
- Get ready to “go to” school: Follow the same routine that you would as if you were attending class in-person. Take a shower, dress comfortably (but not too comfortably), eat a meal, and handle all personal errands beforehand so that you’re not distracted.
- Limit electronic usage: Silence or turn off your phone to limit the urge to respond to incoming notifications and allow yourself to focus on your school assignments.
- Set up a to-do list: Before logging on, make a list of everything you need to accomplish before the end of the day
- Reward yourself: Whether it’s watching your favorite TV show or playing video games with your roommates, create a reward that you only get to have if your entire to-do list was accomplished for the day. You’ve earned it.