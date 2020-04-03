COVID-19: Details on a new fund to support local artists

Claire Rice, executive director of Arts Alliance Illinois
- Arts for Illinois is an incredible partnership between the State of Illinois, the City of Chicago, foundations, individuals and the creative community with two goals:
- Provide immediate support to artists, artisans and art organizations during this temporary shut-down through The Arts for Illinois Relief Fund.
- Uplift the work of the talented creative community across Illinois by providing residents who are at home with free, unlimited access to all different types of art experiences through an online platform, https://artsforillinois.org/