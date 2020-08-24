Covid-19 and College Admissions: 3 Rumors, 3 Truths & 3 Predictions

Dr. Cynthia Colón, host of the national weekly podcast Destination YOUniversity and author of the book Tips, Tales & Truths for Teens

Advice:

THE PROBLEM

The Rumor: Colleges are scrambling for students, revenue, & applicants

The Truth: YES – to 2 of the 3

The Prediction: there will actually be an increase in applications this year BECAUSE many colleges across the country have gone Test Optional. More students may believe they have a shot and/or willing to take a shot, so tossing their hat in the ring seems logical – which only drives UP the application numbers.

Seniors: Do your homework and create the best list of colleges you can.

Sophomores/ Juniors: Start “courting” colleges NOW. Never too early to get on mailing lists and show your interest.

THE OPPORTUNITY

The Rumor: Colleges once filled spots and revenue with international students, now opening up opportunity for me in my home state.

The Truth: While this is true – the international pool will pose a problem for colleges – The TRUTH is international students are attractive for 2 reasons – 1 – they pay the out of state tuition AND they are not awarded financial aid or scholarships.

The Prediction: Colleges will be looking for additional out of state students who can afford to pay full tuition. That is how they might most quickly and efficiently close the revenue gap.

Seniors: ADD out of state colleges to your list. Even if you are not a full pay – your out of state dollars will matter.

Sophomores and Juniors: Start researching scholarships so you come to the table with some ability to pay your part when the time comes.

THE REALITY

The Rumor: With fewer opportunities to take TESTING – the essays will carry more weight this year.

The Truth: While this is true – it has always been true that the essays are where admission folks learn about a student’s character, personality, and values. That continues to be true. However, the TRUTH is – students are still applying to SCHOOL – colleges will look to any quantifiable data in lieu of testing to help decipher what kind of STUDENT you are – including those teacher letters of recommendation.

The Prediction: The RIGOR of your curriculum in sophomore, junior and senior year will MATTER MOST! Many do not have grades from spring – which means the semesters prior will carry the day – and for those colleges who render decisions after January – the senior year grades may be the tipping point for an admit or deny.

Seniors: Do what you can to take the exam if possible, more than that, senior year grades matter.

Sophomores/ Juniors: Ask yourself, can I challenge myself a bit more this year with my course schedule – if the answer is yes – go see your counselor immediately and get the rigor you need and deserve.