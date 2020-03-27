COVID-19: A New Way To Shop Chicago’s Largest Farmer’s Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Melissa Flynn

Executive Director, Green City Market

How to order:

Download available now on the App Store and Google Play or go to sourcewhatsgood.com

Select Chicago's Green City Market and pick out your fave seasonal produce, grains, meats, eggs, and more!

Your trusty Green City Market vendors will pick, pack, and deliver your products to our aggregation space on the morning of your delivery day

Home delivery is a flat fee of just $9.99 to get local, sustainably-sourced goods from Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Illinois delivered direct to your doorstep!

Order by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, March 31 for our first delivery day on Wednesday, April 1

Deliveries will be made from 11 am to 5 pm on Wednesday, April 1

Enjoy your nutritious, farm-fresh food and tag @GreenCityMarket with your dishes on social media!

Continue placing orders each week by 12:00 pm on Tuesdays to receive your home deliveries every Wednesday.