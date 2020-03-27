COVID-19: A New Way To Shop Chicago’s Largest Farmer’s Market

Melissa Flynn
How to order:
- Download available now on the App Store and Google Play or go to sourcewhatsgood.com
- Select Chicago's Green City Market and pick out your fave seasonal produce, grains, meats, eggs, and more!
- Your trusty Green City Market vendors will pick, pack, and deliver your products to our aggregation space on the morning of your delivery day
- Home delivery is a flat fee of just $9.99 to get local, sustainably-sourced goods from Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Illinois delivered direct to your doorstep!
- Order by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, March 31 for our first delivery day on Wednesday, April 1
- Deliveries will be made from 11 am to 5 pm on Wednesday, April 1
- Enjoy your nutritious, farm-fresh food and tag @GreenCityMarket with your dishes on social media!
Continue placing orders each week by 12:00 pm on Tuesdays to receive your home deliveries every Wednesday.