COVID-19: 7 tips on how to embrace the new normal of virtual connectivity

Jamie Metzl

https://jamiemetzl.com/

Seven Essential Tips: 

  1. Find Ourselves - Connection to others comes from peace within
  2. Skill Up - Utilize the time at home to learn the skill you’ve always wanted to acquire
  3. Connect With Your Mini Physical Community - Deepen the relationships with those closest to you
  4. Invest In Virtual Communities - Reach out to those in your life with frequency and purpose
  5. Strengthen The Infrastructure of Virtual Connectivity - Professional technology brought to personal levels
  6. Open Our Universities - Allow our greatest thinkers to inspire beyond the university walls 
  7. Recruit Our Elders - Utilize their knowledge and expertise 

