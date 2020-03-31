COVID-19: 7 tips on how to embrace the new normal of virtual connectivity

Jamie Metzl
Seven Essential Tips:
- Find Ourselves - Connection to others comes from peace within
- Skill Up - Utilize the time at home to learn the skill you’ve always wanted to acquire
- Connect With Your Mini Physical Community - Deepen the relationships with those closest to you
- Invest In Virtual Communities - Reach out to those in your life with frequency and purpose
- Strengthen The Infrastructure of Virtual Connectivity - Professional technology brought to personal levels
- Open Our Universities - Allow our greatest thinkers to inspire beyond the university walls
- Recruit Our Elders - Utilize their knowledge and expertise