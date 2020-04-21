Cooking lessons in your home from some of Chicago’s best chefs – all for a great cause!

Joe Flamm

Winner of Bravo’s Top Chef Season 15, Joe will open his debut restaurant in Chicago’s Fulton Market, summer 2020. The menu will focus on Adriatic drinking food from Croatia and Italy. 

Goose Island has launched an ongoing series called ‘Goose Goes Live With..’ which features Chicago-area artists including Top Chef winners and award-winning chefs to bring cooking demonstrations to those at home while helping raise money to benefit hospitality workers affected by COVID-19. The series launched Friday, April 17 and Goose Island will donate $1,000 to each spotlighted chef’s chosen charity.

‘Goose Goes Live With..’ Series Schedule

WeekDate/Time (CST)ChefAbout
Week 1April 17 (4pm)Jonathan ZaragozaChef at Birrieria Zaragoza
Week 2April 22 (3pm)Stephanie IzardJames Beard Award winner, Iron Chef, Top Chef season 4 winner co-owner of Girl & the GoatDuck Duck GoatCabra and Little Goat Diner
Week 3April 27 (4pm)Won KimChef at Kimski, DJ and brewer
April 29 (4pm)Diana DavilaFood & Wine Best New Chef and owner of Mi Tocaya Antojeria
Week 4May 8 (4pm)Joe Flamm Top Chef season 15 winner
Week 5May 12 (4pm)Abe ConlonChef at Fat Rice 
Week 6May 19th (4pm)Paul KahanAward-winning executive chef at BlackbirdavecThe Publican and more
Week 7May 25th (4pm)Cameron Grant Chef at Osteria Langhe
Week 8June 3rd (3pm)Beverly KimChef at Parachute

*Visit Goose Island’s social channels for the latest as this is subject to change.

