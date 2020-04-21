Cooking lessons in your home from some of Chicago’s best chefs – all for a great cause!

Joe Flamm
Winner of Bravo’s Top Chef Season 15, Joe will open his debut restaurant in Chicago’s Fulton Market, summer 2020. The menu will focus on Adriatic drinking food from Croatia and Italy.
Events:
Goose Island has launched an ongoing series called ‘Goose Goes Live With..’ which features Chicago-area artists including Top Chef winners and award-winning chefs to bring cooking demonstrations to those at home while helping raise money to benefit hospitality workers affected by COVID-19. The series launched Friday, April 17 and Goose Island will donate $1,000 to each spotlighted chef’s chosen charity.
‘Goose Goes Live With..’ Series Schedule
|Week
|Date/Time (CST)
|Chef
|About
|Week 1
|April 17 (4pm)
|Jonathan Zaragoza
|Chef at Birrieria Zaragoza
|Week 2
|April 22 (3pm)
|Stephanie Izard
|James Beard Award winner, Iron Chef, Top Chef season 4 winner co-owner of Girl & the Goat, Duck Duck Goat, Cabra and Little Goat Diner
|Week 3
|April 27 (4pm)
|Won Kim
|Chef at Kimski, DJ and brewer
|April 29 (4pm)
|Diana Davila
|Food & Wine Best New Chef and owner of Mi Tocaya Antojeria
|Week 4
|May 8 (4pm)
|Joe Flamm
|Top Chef season 15 winner
|Week 5
|May 12 (4pm)
|Abe Conlon
|Chef at Fat Rice
|Week 6
|May 19th (4pm)
|Paul Kahan
|Award-winning executive chef at Blackbird, avec, The Publican and more
|Week 7
|May 25th (4pm)
|Cameron Grant
|Chef at Osteria Langhe
|Week 8
|June 3rd (3pm)
|Beverly Kim
|Chef at Parachute
*Visit Goose Island’s social channels for the latest as this is subject to change.