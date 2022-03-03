Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart on the plan to combat carjacking surge

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart

Carjacking
https://www.cookcountysheriff.org/departments/c-c-s-p-d/carjacking/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News