Cinco De Mayo Cocktails

Argelia Martinez – founder of Vida Mia Cocktails
Vida Mia, a Mexican-owned cocktail company that creates custom kits & virtual mixology classes about the sacred agave.
https://www.argeliamartinez.com/
https://www.argeliamartinez.com/vida-mia-index
Order our services via Instagram: @Vida_Mia_Cocktails
Cash Drop app: https://cashdrop.biz/d/0Qgfno2dge
Vida Mia Cocktails will be at The Hatchery this Saturday, May 1st from 12 – 5 p.m. located at 135 N. Kedzie Ave in the Garfield Park neighborhood selling Cinco de Mayo kits including our signature Hibiscus elixir and this spicy cucumber cocktail.
Cinco de Mayo is a story about the underdog winning a battle in 1862. It signals a huge victory as a smaller Mexican army beat the French army at the Battle of Puebla boosting Mexican morale. Celebrate with respect by supporting our Mexican American owned businesses like Vida Mia Cocktails. Vida Mia Cocktails published a local directory with POC and women owned businesses which can be found on our link tree via Instagram, website, https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IRdbn-RxN5-SDwULB30eHDiQTL-BRXP7/view
Recipes:
Chicago Twist to a Paloma
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of mezcal
- 3 oz of fresh grapefruit juice
- .50 oz of fresh lime juice
- .50 oz of agave nectar syrup
- Ginger beer
- Ice
- Garnish: Tajin, Grapefruit slices, & fresh rosemary
- Glassware: Highball glass
Step 1: Prepare the glass rim with lime juice and salt.
Step 2: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice except the ginger beer.
Step 3: Shake for ten seconds, and strain over fresh ice into salt-rimmed glass. Garnish with grapefruit slices and rosemary. Top off with ginger beer.
Spicy Cucumber Margarita
Ingredients:
- Fresh cucumber wheels (5)
- Fresh mint leaves (3 leaves)
- .75 oz lime juice
- .50 oz agave nectar syrup
- 2 oz of mezcal
- Sparkling water
- Ice
- Garnish: Lime wheels and mint leaves
- Glassware: Old Fashion glass
Step 1: Muddle cucumber wheels with lime juice and mint
Step 2: Combine all ingredients into the cocktail shaker except sparkling water. Shake.
Step 3: Add fresh ice to your glass. Strain drink into the old fashion glass and garnish.
Step 4: Top off with sparkling water. Toast to warmer weathers and memories of agua frescas. .