Cinco De Mayo Cocktails

Argelia Martinez – founder of Vida Mia Cocktails

Vida Mia, a Mexican-owned cocktail company that creates custom kits & virtual mixology classes about the sacred agave.

https://www.argeliamartinez.com/

https://www.argeliamartinez.com/vida-mia-index

Order our services via Instagram: @Vida_Mia_Cocktails

Cash Drop app: https://cashdrop.biz/d/0Qgfno2dge

Vida Mia Cocktails will be at The Hatchery this Saturday, May 1st from 12 – 5 p.m. located at 135 N. Kedzie Ave in the Garfield Park neighborhood selling Cinco de Mayo kits including our signature Hibiscus elixir and this spicy cucumber cocktail.

Cinco de Mayo is a story about the underdog winning a battle in 1862. It signals a huge victory as a smaller Mexican army beat the French army at the Battle of Puebla boosting Mexican morale. Celebrate with respect by supporting our Mexican American owned businesses like Vida Mia Cocktails. Vida Mia Cocktails published a local directory with POC and women owned businesses which can be found on our link tree via Instagram, website, https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IRdbn-RxN5-SDwULB30eHDiQTL-BRXP7/view

Recipes:

Chicago Twist to a Paloma

Ingredients:

2 oz of mezcal

3 oz of fresh grapefruit juice

.50 oz of fresh lime juice

.50 oz of agave nectar syrup

Ginger beer

Ice

Garnish: Tajin, Grapefruit slices, & fresh rosemary

Glassware: Highball glass

Step 1: Prepare the glass rim with lime juice and salt.

Step 2: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice except the ginger beer.

Step 3: Shake for ten seconds, and strain over fresh ice into salt-rimmed glass. Garnish with grapefruit slices and rosemary. Top off with ginger beer.

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

Ingredients:

Fresh cucumber wheels (5)

Fresh mint leaves (3 leaves)

.75 oz lime juice

.50 oz agave nectar syrup

2 oz of mezcal

Sparkling water

Ice

Garnish: Lime wheels and mint leaves

Glassware: Old Fashion glass

Step 1: Muddle cucumber wheels with lime juice and mint

Step 2: Combine all ingredients into the cocktail shaker except sparkling water. Shake.

Step 3: Add fresh ice to your glass. Strain drink into the old fashion glass and garnish.

Step 4: Top off with sparkling water. Toast to warmer weathers and memories of agua frescas. .