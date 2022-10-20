Mark Kelly, Artistic Director of the Parade

Jazmine Cooper and her class from CICS Wrightwood Elementary School

Events:

Upside Down Halloween Parade

Saturday, October 22, 12 pm – 3 pm, Washington Park

Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade

Saturday, October 29, 6 pm – 8 pm

State Street moving south from Lake to Van Buren

*Both events are free, family-friendly and open to the public.

http://luma8.org/

https://www.chicagohalloweek.org/

More:

The 3rd Annual Upside Down Halloween Parade, kicking off Halloweek 2022, is a festive and enchanting Halloween experience that encourages Chicago children and their families to become the parade when they don their costumes and join the procession down tree-lined Russell Drive. Dance teams, musicians, acrobats, sports mascots and other spectacles will dazzle them as they make their way down the route – and kids will receive a complimentary goody bag at the closing arches, courtesy of Blommer Chocolate Company. But don’t worry if you don’t have a costume – Blommer Chocolate Company will be giving away thousands of complimentary costumes in a courtesy tent at the start of the route.

The Arts in the Dark parade, the Grand Finale of Chicago’s Halloweek 2022, celebrates Halloween as the “artist’s holiday” and has been called “Chicago’s Neighborhood Parade” because it pulls together cultural organizations and artists from across the city.

The 8th Annual Arts in the Dark is a magical evening parade that draws together world-renowned institutions like the Art Institute of Chicago, celebrated Chicago organizations like Ballet Folklorico Xochitl, important youth programs like After School Matters, and aspiring artists in every field. It is a dazzling production that delights an audience of 50,000 people with unique floats, spectacle puppets and creative performances – all set against the backdrop of historic State Street.

This year Arts in the Dark welcomes a new Lead Sponsor, Barry Callebaut, who will be adding an extra dose of fun to the pre-parade activities by bringing the City’s “Year of Chicago Dance” to life. Barry Callebaut ambassadors will be joined by Dancing Trick-or-Treaters who will pass out special Barry Callebaut trick or treat bags filled with their favorite candy to costumed parade-goers who are getting their groove on!