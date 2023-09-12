Lisa Rollins – Regional Workplace Director

UNCF Chicago

(United Negro College Fund, Chicago area office)

105 West Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60603

Event:

National UNCF Walk For Education

Saturday, September 16th, 2023

Burnham Park, Grove 7

39th St. and Lake Shore Drive

7am Registration

8am Program/Warmup

9am Walk/Run Begins

https://uncf.org/events/2023-uncf-walk-for-education-chicago

https://uncf.org/local-offices/chicago

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WGN-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving the Chicago, IL, area (DMA #3) presented a check from the Foundation to the Chicago Chapter of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). The donation will be used to fund scholarships for students attending a range of historically Black colleges and universities throughout the United States. UNCF’s mission is to build a robust and nationally recognized pipeline of under-represented students who, because of UNCF support, become highly qualified college graduates and to ensure that its network of member institutions is a respected model of best practice in moving students to and through college. UNCF annually awards more than $100 million scholarships to more than 10,000 students and provides significant financial support to 37 historically Black colleges and universities across the country. It also serves as the nation’s leading advocate for the importance of minority education and community engagement.