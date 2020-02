Matt O’Shea, president of SCC/Special Olympics Chicago Kidd Carrig, Plunger and Athlete Event: Chicago Polar Plunge North Avenue Beach 1600 North Lake Shore Drive Sunday, March 1 10:00 a.m. Sign up through this Friday at: Or at North Avenue Beach on February 28 & 29, as well as on event day, beginning at 8:00 am. $200 Fundraising requirement for all plungers.