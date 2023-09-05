Heather Pino – Principal & Interior Designer

Daniel Kinkade – President of Daniel Kinkade Fine Art, Art Advisor

Event:

8th Annual River North Design District Gallery Walk

Presented by Daniel Kinkade Fine Art

Opening Night | September 8, 2023 | 5:00pm – 8:00pm

On display until October 10th

*The After Party*

Tickets are still available! It’s from 8-11pm and we have a tequila tasting with Mijenta, DJ Diskokitty, a live auction with Heritage Auctions, a silent auction with 12 small works of art, food, drinks, smores bar, tarot card reading and performers.

The 2023 RNDD Gallery Walk After Party Hosted by LG Group

8:00pm – 11:00pm

LG Group | 363 W Ontario

Tickets are $75 each. Get tickets now!

Heather Pino’s Tips:

-Takeaway #1 is buy what you love. A good designer can always make your art collection work in your space.

– Whether is full of color, a sculpture or a painting, a designer can find the right place in your home for it

– A designer can help you find the right placement in your home for art and determine the correct scale of art that would be best for the space

– we work with many clients who are moving into a new home and need help with placement of existing art

– if you have something small, we may suggest it goes in a powder room

– if you have a sculpture, we may suggest a shelf or a pedestal and if you don’t have either, we would help source that

– I love helping my clients select framing and matting that would be best for their piece

– Frame material can be natural or a color.

– Traditional and ornate or simple and modern.

– Do we have a mat or no mat

– there are so many options and the right combination will make all the difference.

– How do you mix existing art with new-

– framing is a good way to make a collection feel more cohesive

– and if you have a more eclectic style, mixing frames with mediums of art is a good way to create an interesting gallery wall

– Do you want to create a space around a piece of art

– You can! I’ve designed a kitchen around a painting before pulling color and shapes from the art. Art many times provides a jumping off point for the design.