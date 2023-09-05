Heather Pino – Principal & Interior Designer
Daniel Kinkade – President of Daniel Kinkade Fine Art, Art Advisor
Event:
8th Annual River North Design District Gallery Walk
Presented by Daniel Kinkade Fine Art
Opening Night | September 8, 2023 | 5:00pm – 8:00pm
On display until October 10th
Heather Pino’s Tips:
-Takeaway #1 is buy what you love. A good designer can always make your art collection work in your space.
– Whether is full of color, a sculpture or a painting, a designer can find the right place in your home for it
– A designer can help you find the right placement in your home for art and determine the correct scale of art that would be best for the space
– we work with many clients who are moving into a new home and need help with placement of existing art
– if you have something small, we may suggest it goes in a powder room
– if you have a sculpture, we may suggest a shelf or a pedestal and if you don’t have either, we would help source that
– I love helping my clients select framing and matting that would be best for their piece
– Frame material can be natural or a color.
– Traditional and ornate or simple and modern.
– Do we have a mat or no mat
– there are so many options and the right combination will make all the difference.
– How do you mix existing art with new-
– framing is a good way to make a collection feel more cohesive
– and if you have a more eclectic style, mixing frames with mediums of art is a good way to create an interesting gallery wall
– Do you want to create a space around a piece of art
– You can! I’ve designed a kitchen around a painting before pulling color and shapes from the art. Art many times provides a jumping off point for the design.