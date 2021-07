Robert Irvine – https://chefirvine.com/

Robert Irvine takes viewers on a culinary journey around The Globe in new competition show for Discovery+.

The first two episodes of The Globe will be available to stream on discovery+ beginning Saturday, July 17th, with the remaining episodes available every Saturday over the following three weeks.

https://www.discoveryplus.com/

https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/the-globe