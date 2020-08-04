Chef Alton Brown gets creative with recipes in his “Quarantine Quitchen”

Alton Brown, celebrity chef
Recipe:
French Avocado and Hearts of Palm Salad
Recipe Courtesy of Alton Brown
Active Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes
Servings: 4 servings
Ingredients:
4 ounces (115 grams) French bread, sliced into 1-inch cubes (about 3 cups bread cubes)
7 tablespoons French dressing
1 1/2 teaspoons safflower or other neutral oil
2 (5-ounce/140-gram) ripe avocados, pitted, peeled, and sliced into thin wedges
1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
3 lightly packed cups butter lettuce, torn into 2- to 3-inch pieces
3/4 cup (4 ounces/115 grams) thinly sliced rounds of hearts of palm
1/4 cup (1 ounce/30 grams) finely diced inner celery stalks
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Procedure:
1. Heat the oven to 300 degrees F.
2. In a large bowl, combine the bread with 1 tablespoon dressing and the oil. Toss, squeezing the bread lightly, to coat it completely with the dressing and oil. Transfer to a sheet pan and bake, stirring occasionally, until the croutons are lightly browned and crisp, about 30 minutes. Let cool to room temperature. Measure out 1 cup of croutons for the salad and save the remainder for another use.
3. In a medium bowl, toss the avocado slices with the lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon of salt.
4. Divide the lettuce between four chilled salad plates and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Top with the seasoned avocado, hearts of palm, and celery. Drizzle 1 1/2 tablespoons dressing over each salad, then top with the croutons and a few grinds of black pepper. Serve immediately.