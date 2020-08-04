Chef Alton Brown gets creative with recipes in his “Quarantine Quitchen”

Alton Brown, celebrity chef

French Avocado and Hearts of Palm Salad

Active Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 ounces (115 grams) French bread, sliced into 1-inch cubes (about 3 cups bread cubes)

7 tablespoons French dressing

1 1/2 teaspoons safflower or other neutral oil

2 (5-ounce/140-gram) ripe avocados, pitted, peeled, and sliced into thin wedges

1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3 lightly packed cups butter lettuce, torn into 2- to 3-inch pieces

3/4 cup (4 ounces/115 grams) thinly sliced rounds of hearts of palm

1/4 cup (1 ounce/30 grams) finely diced inner celery stalks

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Procedure:

1. Heat the oven to 300 degrees F.

2. In a large bowl, combine the bread with 1 tablespoon dressing and the oil. Toss, squeezing the bread lightly, to coat it completely with the dressing and oil. Transfer to a sheet pan and bake, stirring occasionally, until the croutons are lightly browned and crisp, about 30 minutes. Let cool to room temperature. Measure out 1 cup of croutons for the salad and save the remainder for another use.

3. In a medium bowl, toss the avocado slices with the lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon of salt.

4. Divide the lettuce between four chilled salad plates and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Top with the seasoned avocado, hearts of palm, and celery. Drizzle 1 1/2 tablespoons dressing over each salad, then top with the croutons and a few grinds of black pepper. Serve immediately.