Celebrity stylist hair color tips to help touch up those roots

Michael Dueñas – Support Creatives co-founder and celebrity hairstylist

For more information:

https://www.supportcreatives.org/

Support Creatives is a 501(c)(3) beauty nonprofit that was created to assist local salons, hairstylists, and makeup artists. We are providing grants for those affected by COVID-19, mentorship programs, and a SOON to be launched interactive digital academy that will also be open to the public!

Support Creatives is currently fundraising! Local artists have become unemployed overnight and salons closed, we want to help those financially struggling with the means to pay their bills and put food on their table. The donation link is here: https://www.supportcreatives.org/donate