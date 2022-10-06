Jim Chilsen – Director of Communications, Citizens Utility Board

TIPS ON DEALING WITH HIGH PRICES:

SEE IF YOU QUALIFY FOR ENERGY ASSISTANCE.

*To apply or learn more about the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): www.helpillinoisfamilies.com or call the Help Illinois Families Assistance Line at 1-833-711-0374.

STAY IN CONTACT WITH YOUR UTILITY.

Consumers who are struggling should contact their utilities to see if they qualify for other energy assistance, inquire about payment plans to pay off debt and learn about energy efficiency programs.

BEWARE OF ALTERNATIVE SUPPLIER RIP-OFFS

*Alternative electricity and gas suppliers are impacted by the same market conditions that are causing utility prices to increase, so be careful about getting lured into bad deals.

*Be wary of low introductory rates that will skyrocket after a short period, and read the fine print for add-on fees that can raise the cost of the plan.

ENERGY EFFICIENCY CAN HELP LESSEN THE PAIN OF THE HIGH PRICES.

*Weatherize your windows and doors to keep warm air in and cold air out.

*Set your thermostat at a safe level: 68 degrees when you’re awake and home, and bump it down a few degrees when you’re away or asleep.

VISIT CUBHelpCenter.com, CUB’s resource that features information about the high prices; tips on energy efficiency; and details about energy assistance..