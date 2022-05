Stephen Holley, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Carry The Load

Mark Elliott, Retired U.S. Army Colonel and Global Head of Military and Veterans Affairs, JPMorgan Chase

http://www.CarryTheLoad.org

More Info:

The Midwest relay route starts in Minneapolis on Saturday, May 7th, and makes its way to Chicago and surrounding communities on Wednesday, May 11th.

Here is a link to the full route and specific locations within Chicagoland – – https://relay.carrytheload.org/routes/midwest-route-guide-2022/