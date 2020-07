SentRock, Artist

https://sentrock.com/

Instagram: @sentrock

He created a design for hats & shirts that were supposed to be a Bulls game giveaway, but that was cancelled due to Covid-19. The shirts have been repurposed into masks.

The giveaway will be today, Friday, July 10th from 1-5 p.m. at Healthy Hood Chicago, 2242 S. Damen Ave.

SentRock is asking people to bring and donate diapers and baby wipes to benefit Healthy Hood.

http://www.healthyhoodchi.com/