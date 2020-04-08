Animal shelters can help you prepare an emergency plan amidst the pandemic

David Dinger, Vice President of Operations – Anti-Cruelty Society

http://anticruelty.org

Info:

The Anti-Cruelty Society and other area animal organizations have already been contacted to assist pets whose owners have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

To receive emergency sheltering assistance for their pets, people should contact the following:

Chicago residents, call 311 and ask for Animal Care and Control.

Suburban Cook County residents, call Cook County Animal and Rabies Control at 708-974-6140.

Emergency Animal Care Tips for Pet Owners:

Best option is for your pet is for it to remain in your home. Identify caregivers for your pet if you become ill. Make sure to provide your pet caregiver with access to take care of your animals.

Ensure you have a 2-3 week supply of essential supplies ready to go: collar with ID tags, pet carrier, food, litter, and medications.

Make sure your emergency kit includes: contact info for veterinarians, list of medications and dosage instructions, vaccination records, any other helpful notes.