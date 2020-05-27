Advice for students & college grads on how to build a financial foundation from their parents’ home

Richard Chew, principal owner of 1st Capital Insurance Group
5 Success Tips During COVID-19
- Have a business planning meeting with your parents. Ask questions to understand what is going on in their world too.
- Contact everyone you owe money to: College Loans, Credit Cards, Overall Bills.
- Treat your parent’s home like it’s your own home, place of business or home office.
- Be mindful of the cost/usage of everything; Electric, Gas, Technology, Food.
- Talk to siblings (younger and older) about shared spaces and usage of personal and household items. (Keep the peace and maintain order)