Advice for students & college grads on how to build a financial foundation from their parents’ home

Richard Chew, principal owner of 1st Capital Insurance Group

http://www.1stcig.com

5 Success Tips During COVID-19

  1. Have a business planning meeting with your parents. Ask questions to understand what is going on in their world too.
  2. Contact everyone you owe money to: College Loans, Credit Cards, Overall Bills.
  3. Treat your parent’s home like it’s your own home, place of business or home office.
  4. Be mindful of the cost/usage of everything; Electric, Gas, Technology, Food.
  5. Talk to siblings (younger and older) about shared spaces and usage of personal and household items. (Keep the peace and maintain order)

