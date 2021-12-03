Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS

Mark Lukas, PAWS Chicago Spokesperson & Volunteer
Katie Campos, PAWS Chicago Volunteer
Martell & Mariner
PAWS Chicago’s Holiday Adopt-A-Thon:
December 10th -18th, Extra Appointments and Extended Hours!
PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center, 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue, by appointment only
- This week-long event hopes to find homes for more than 120 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens just in time for the holidays!
- The PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center has extended its hours and added additional adoption appointments for this special week-long adoption marathon.
- Schedule your adoption appointment today and adopt your perfect winter snuggle buddy at www.pawschicago.org/adopt.
- During your appointment, you’ll be able to meet all currently adoptable animals and walk through the adoption process with our staff and volunteers.