George – Staffordshire Mix

Andy – Shepherd Mix

Community Animal Rescue Effort

4927 Main Street, Skokie

Lou Malnati’s will donate 20% of total sales from every order received from Dine-in, carry-out, or delivery on January 24th at their Wilmette, Evanston, and Lincolnwood locations.

On February 19th, C.A.R.E. has teamed up with Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe in Skokie to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day on February 20, 2023.

For every box of human and/or dog cookies purchased from Kneads & Wants Bakery on 2/19/23, C.A.R.E. will receive a percentage of each sale.

C.A.R.E. has a pet food pantry that provides food to help struggling families keep pets in their homes. In January, dates for the pet food pantry are:

Saturday, January 7th from 2:00-3:30 pm

Thursday, January 19th from 5:30-7:00 pm

Visit C.A.R.E.’s website, carenorthshore.org for more information.