George – Staffordshire Mix
Andy – Shepherd Mix
Community Animal Rescue Effort
4927 Main Street, Skokie
Lou Malnati’s will donate 20% of total sales from every order received from Dine-in, carry-out, or delivery on January 24th at their Wilmette, Evanston, and Lincolnwood locations.
On February 19th, C.A.R.E. has teamed up with Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe in Skokie to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day on February 20, 2023.
For every box of human and/or dog cookies purchased from Kneads & Wants Bakery on 2/19/23, C.A.R.E. will receive a percentage of each sale.
C.A.R.E. has a pet food pantry that provides food to help struggling families keep pets in their homes. In January, dates for the pet food pantry are:
Saturday, January 7th from 2:00-3:30 pm
Thursday, January 19th from 5:30-7:00 pm
Visit C.A.R.E.’s website, carenorthshore.org for more information.