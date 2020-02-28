WATCH LIVE
WGN Midday News

Adopt-A-Pet: Chicago Canine Rescue

Adopt-A-Pet
Posted: / Updated:

Gabrielle Zenoni – Shelter manager

Shaina Rashes – Office manager

Chicago Canine Rescue – Foster and Elston in Jefferson Park

5272 N. Elston Ave.

Chicago, IL

www.Chicagocaninerescue.org

Event:

Chicago Canine Rescue Volunteer Appreciation and Recruitment Party

Woodie’s Flat, 1535 N. Wells St., Chicago 60610 sponsored by Goose Island Brewing

Friday, March 13 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Current volunteers and people interested in volunteering are welcome! Drinks and light snacks provided by Goose Island and Woodie’s. Come meet the staff and other volunteers, learn about volunteering with the organization, and talk about dogs!

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News