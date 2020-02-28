Adopt-A-Pet: Chicago Canine Rescue

Gabrielle Zenoni – Shelter manager
Shaina Rashes – Office manager
Chicago Canine Rescue – Foster and Elston in Jefferson Park
5272 N. Elston Ave.
Chicago, IL
Event:
Chicago Canine Rescue Volunteer Appreciation and Recruitment Party
Woodie’s Flat, 1535 N. Wells St., Chicago 60610 sponsored by Goose Island Brewing
Friday, March 13 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Current volunteers and people interested in volunteering are welcome! Drinks and light snacks provided by Goose Island and Woodie’s. Come meet the staff and other volunteers, learn about volunteering with the organization, and talk about dogs!