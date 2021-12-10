Adopt-A-Pet: Second City Canine

Jacquie Cobb
Kaitlyn Wessell
News & Events:
* Second City “Bricks For Gifts” Holiday Brick Fund Raiser
We are completing the patio project at the Adoption Center!! We would love to invite you to purchase a brick with a message, your company’s logo or a custom portrait of your pet engraved on it! Your purchase will help SCCR save more dogs, and be visible to all of our adopters and supporters when they visit our home!
* Second City “Cocktails For Canines” Gala April 30th, 2022, Inverness Country Club
* Second City Canine Rescue new adoption center (570 N. Smith St., Palatine, Il.)