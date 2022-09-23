Christina Morrison, Development Director

Kaitlyn Wessel, Foster/Volunteer

Samantha Clark, Foster/Volunteer

Second City Canine Rescue – Adoption Center at 570 N. Smith St., Palatine, IL. 60067

https://www.sccrescue.org/

Event:

Tailgate for Tails – a football watch party fundraiser

Date : October 2, 2022

Time : 11am-3pm

Venue : Durty Nellie’s Gastropub and Concert Hub, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine

Tailgate for Tails includes lunch (veg option available), a goodie bag, and drink specials. 35 raffle prizes and a Split the Pot raffle will contribute to the fun! All proceeds from Tailgate for Tails directly benefit the dogs of Second City Canine Rescue!

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased through Durty Nellie’s website and there is a link at SCCRescue.org/events or http://tinyurl.com/TailgateforTails2022