Christina Morrison, Development Director
Tammy Hoffman-Leeper, Handler
Jennie Lussow, Handler
Second City Canine Rescue – Adoption Center at 570 N. Smith St., Palatine, IL 60067
Events:
12 Dogs of Christmas” Adoption Initiative
- Month of December
- Cody’s Public House: 1658 West Barry Ave. Chicago, IL 60618
- Cody’s Public House in East Lakeview, one of Chicago’s most dog-friendly bars, will team up with Second City Canine Rescue (SCCR) to find loving homes for 12 dogs this December. Along with dog-themed Christmas decor, bios and photos of each dog will be posted throughout the bar. If all 12 dogs are adopted, Cody’s will donate $100 per dog to SCCR. In addition, for every Puptail cocktail sold in the month of December, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the Vodka for Dog People, and Cody’s will each be donating $1 back to Second City Canine Rescue, up to $1,500 apiece.
Ugly Dog Sweater Party and Contest
- Saturday, December 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cody’s Public House: 1658 West Barry Ave. Chicago, IL 60618
- Guests are encouraged to bust out their best holiday sweaters for the Ugly Dog Sweater Party which will feature a contest with prizes for best dressed dog and best dressed human and dog combo. There will also be a complimentary Tito’s Handmade Vodka custom dog tag station and pup cup station. The Santa-Paws Sippers menu will be available with $1 from every cocktail being donated to Second City Canine Rescue. SCCR will also have several of the adoptable dogs on-site for a meet and greet with guests.