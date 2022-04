Kseniya Tsipis – Co-Founder/Director/President of Redemption Road Rescue Rehab Inc.

http://www.redemptionroadinc.org

Event:

Redemption Road Rescue Rehab Inc. is hosting a Summer Beach Pawty, a family pet photoshoot on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 12pm – 2 pm at PetPeople, 936 Willow Rd., Northbrook IL 60062.