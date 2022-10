Marybeth Stone, Marketing Manager/Volunteer at Reach Rescue

372 Townline Rd., Mundelein, IL

https://www.reachrescue.org/

https://www.reachrescue.org/upcoming-events

Reach Rescue is in the process of building a new Adoption Center & Intake Facility on Rte 45 in Mundelein. After 11 years and 4,700 dogs saved so far, this expansion will allow our organization to rescue more dogs than ever and provide our community with needed support. To support our expansion, visit https://www.reachrescue.org/woof