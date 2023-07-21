Paige Krueger
Event:
PAWS Chicago Big Love Adoption Event (Saturday, July 22)
PAWS Chicago Adoption Center, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago
- ½ of adoption fees for adult dogs 40 lbs or more
- Two-day event – Saturday and Sunday
- Get ready for your visit – you can see the dogs and fill out the comPETability quiz to help you find the best dog for your situation on PAWSChicago.org
- Chicago Animal Care and Control (CACC) is crowded right now and you can help make room at PAWS Chicago to take more animals from CACC and save them from possible euthanasia