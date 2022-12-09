Katie Sershon, PAWS Chicago Volunteer

James Horwath, PAWS Chicago Volunteer

https://www.pawschicago.org/

Check Out:

PAWS Chicago’s Holiday Adopt-A-Thon:

Dates: December 9th -17th, Extended Hours and Extra Appointments Added!

Location: PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center, 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue

PAWS Chicago will be hosting its Annual Holiday Adopt-a-Thon starting Friday, December 9 th through Saturday, December 17 th .

through Saturday, December 17 . This week-long event hopes to match 200 dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens with loving homes, just in time for the holidays!

From adorable litters of playful puppies and bouncy kittens to spirited teenage dogs and easygoing senior cats, the Holiday Adopt-a-thon will feature a wide variety of pets to suit every household.

The PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center has extended its hours and added additional adoption appointments for this adoption marathon. While appointments are recommended to adopt a pet, the event welcomes walk-in guests based on space availability.

Schedule your adoption appointment today and adopt your perfect winter snuggle buddy at www.pawschicago.org/adopt.

During your appointment, you’ll be able to meet all currently adoptable animals and walk through the adoption process with our staff and volunteers. Check the website daily as more pets will be added!

Can’t adopt? There are so many other ways to support homeless pets this Holiday Season!

Give in honor of a loved one

Got an animal loving friend or family member you still need to buy for? Make a meaningful gift in someone’s honor to PAWS Chicago with a tribute donation! Your gift recipient will receive a personalized holiday greeting card with your special message.

Plus, when you make a donation to PAWS Chicago during the month of December, your gift will be doubled thanks to a generous donor!

Donate your time, Volunteer!

The holiday season is a critical time as many volunteers travel, so we rely even more on new volunteers getting involved.

Volunteers are the life force of PAWS. They touch every aspect of our operations and provide the highest-quality care for our pets. There are many volunteer opportunities at our Adoption Center in Lincoln Park, and Medical Center in Little Village.

Foster!

Not sure if you’re ready to adopt? Try fostering a pet temporarily!