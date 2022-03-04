Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago

Katie Campos
Julia Poukatch
Event:
PAWS Chicago 15th Annual Animal Magnetism *SOLD OUT!*
- Friday, March 11, 2022, 7 p.m.
- Morgan Manufacturing in the West Loop (401 N. Morgan Street)
- Tickets: $175 General Admission, $300 VIP Reserved Seating, DOGS: FREE!
- Purchase at www.pawschicago.org/animalmagnetism
Can’t attend the event?
- Bid Online! The silent auction is LIVE on the PAWS website TODAY Friday, March 4.
- Support PAWS by bidding on the silent auction for a chance to win vacation getaways, dinners at the best restaurants, spa packages, and tickets to the hottest events in town like Coldplay at Soldier Field! Winner need not be present.