Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago

Susanna Homan, PAWS Chicago CEO

http://www.pawschicago.org

PAWS Chicago’s Betty White Challenge:

  • The #BettyWhiteChallenge has been circulating on social media, inspiring pet lovers across the country to make a donation to an animal shelter in honor of what would have been her 100th birthday on Monday, January 17. 
  • Join PAWS Chicago in honoring Betty White’s legacy as an animal lover and advocate.
  • We’re asking the community to support Chicagoland’s homeless pets by contributing $5 or more to the Betty White Challenge by visiting www.pawschicago.org/bettywhite
  • Every dollar donated gives a homeless animal a second chance at life. 
  • Donors have the option to have their name included on our website, and are encouraged to leave a message of celebration and support for Betty and the great work she did in animal welfare.

