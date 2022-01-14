Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago

Susanna Homan, PAWS Chicago CEO
Event:
PAWS Chicago’s Betty White Challenge:
- The #BettyWhiteChallenge has been circulating on social media, inspiring pet lovers across the country to make a donation to an animal shelter in honor of what would have been her 100th birthday on Monday, January 17.
- Join PAWS Chicago in honoring Betty White’s legacy as an animal lover and advocate.
- We’re asking the community to support Chicagoland’s homeless pets by contributing $5 or more to the Betty White Challenge by visiting www.pawschicago.org/bettywhite.
- Every dollar donated gives a homeless animal a second chance at life.
- Donors have the option to have their name included on our website, and are encouraged to leave a message of celebration and support for Betty and the great work she did in animal welfare.