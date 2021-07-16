Adopt A Pet: PAWS Chicago

Mark Lukas, PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago’s Underdog to Wonderdog Program

The “Underdog to Wonderdog” program was created to bring attention to the misunderstood dogs at PAWS, known as Underdogs, who are searching for an exceptional adopter to help them blossom into the Wonderdogs they’re capable of becoming.

PAWS Chicago’s Comeback Kitty Adoption Event

PAWS Chicago also has a wonderful group of adult cats searching for their homes. To help unite them with their families, PAWS Chicago will be waiving adoption fees for all adult cats 1 year and older Thursday, July 15 through Wednesday, July 21 during the Comeback Kitty Adoption Event!

