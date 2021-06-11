Adopt A Pet: PAWS Chicago

Mark Lukas

Julia Poukatch

http://www.pawschicago.org

Events:

PAWS Chicago’s Pup-Up Adoption Event

  • This Saturday, June 12 at 12pm, join PAWS Chicago for the Pup-Up Adoption Event, our FIRST in-person adoption event of the year!
  • Meet eight special dogs looking for homes at the Lincoln Park Adoption Center’s rooftop, located at 1968 N Racine, around the corner from the main PAWS Chicago entrance.
  • Before arriving, please make sure you’ve completed the ComPETibility Quiz and Adoption Application available on our website.
  • On the day of the event, please bring your entire household and any resident dogs to meet your new furry friend!
  • Meet the participating dogs at pawschicago.org/adopt and look for the “Pup-Up” picture frames.
  • Current CDC and City of Chicago safety guidelines will be followed.
  • Regular adoption process, fees and a $100 refundable training deposit still apply.

Father’s Day Fundraiser

  • Whether you’re cheering on your own father figure, saying thanks to your partner, or showing your love for a dog or cat dad, celebrate all that they do with a donation in their name and PAWS will send them a hilarious dad joke in return, or gift them a “World’s Best Pawther” mug.
  • Your gift will help sick and injured homeless pets at PAWS Chicago. Visit pawschicago.org/fathersday for more information.

