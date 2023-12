Betsy Moore, PAWS Chicago Development and Community Engagement Officer and Ellen (3 months old)

PAWS 3-day holiday adopt-a-thon begins on Friday Dec. 15. Adoption Center will have extended hours to make sure everyone can visit with the pets they like and find the right match.

https://www.pawschicago.org/

Pippen Fasseas Adoption Center

1997 N. Clybourn AveChicago