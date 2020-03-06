Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS

Adoption center – 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago

www.pawschicago.org

Event:

PAWS Chicago 14th Annual Animal Magnetism

Friday, March 13, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Morgan Manufacturing in the West Loop (401 N. Morgan Street)

Tickets: $175/person, $25/dog

http://www.pawschicago.org/animalmagnetism

  • BID ONLINE!The silent auction is NOW LIVE on the PAWS website TODAY, March 6
    • Great silent auctions packages – from incredible destinations, dinners at the hottest restaurants around town, to sports and theater tickets, spa packages & more! Winner need not be present.
    • Bid on a one-week stay in Winter Park, CO for up to 13 people, three-night stay at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Lollapalooza tickets, sports tickets, and more!

