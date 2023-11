Sandy De Lisle, Head of Development and Community Engagement

Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter

2200 Riverwoods Road

Riverwoods (Deerfield), IL 60015

847-945-0235

Event:

Saturday, November 4, Low-Cost Rabies and Microchip Clinic at Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter 9 a.m. to noon, 2200 Riverwoods Road in Riverwoods ($10 for vaccine plus the cost of registration, which depends on the county and $15 for microchip and registration) Sign-up required before the event!