Wendy Toigo, Volunteer

Gianna Ciella, Volunteer

Naperville Area Humane Society

1620 W Diehl Rd.

Naperville, IL 60563

http://www.NaperHumane.org

Check Out:

Naperville Area Humane Society’s Dream Vacation Raffle (all proceeds go towards helping the Naperville Area Humane Society)

There are 3 separate raffles, Vacation Abroad, Discover USA, and Adventure Awaits, each with a 1 in 500 chance to win your choice of a dream vacation! Tickets are $100 each and you can purchase as many tickets for each raffle as you would like. Ticket sales end at midnight on July 5, 2023. The raffle drawing will be held on Thursday, July 6 at noon and can be viewed live on our Facebook Page.