Meet Bean! Bean is an adorable 4-year-old short coat Chihuahua who was rescued from Chicago Animal Care & Control.

Bean loves stuffed toys and belly rubs and is looking for an adults only home with experienced owners, and prefers women.

Bean, and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption through PAWS Chicago’s In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment.