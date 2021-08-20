Adopt-A-Pet: Magnificent Mutts & Meows Rescue

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Linda Latelle – President/Owner of Magnificent Mutts & Meows Rescue

Michelle Cohen – Vice President of Magnificent Mutts & Meows Rescue

Home
https://www.magnificentmutts.org/

Events:

August 21, 2021 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Come meet some of our adoptable rescue dogs while are are at Pet Supply Plus! Potential adopters are encouraged to fill out an adoption application ahead of time.

Pet Supply Plus – Naperville North

720 E. Ogden Ave.
Naperville, 60563 United States

 (630) 904-2100

+

Run 4 Paws 5K & 2K Puppy Path

Saturday, October 2

9:00 a.m.

McCollum Park

6801 Main St., Downers Grove, IL

www.run4paws5k.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News